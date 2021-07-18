Jason Daniels

Glowin Hair and Cosmetics | Logo & Branding

Glowin Hair and Cosmetics | Logo & Branding orange yellow colorful simple modern branding logodesign lineart nature wellness haircare beauty cosmetics logo
Third and final concept for glowin. The logo is build from a leaf and a sun, combining "glowing" and nature, representing the brands name and the products (ingredients). The bright, sunny colors are matched with muted tones, to communicate the power as well as the simplicity and the wellness character of the products.

