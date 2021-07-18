Clemente Moroni

Daily UI - Settings

Clemente Moroni
Clemente Moroni
  • Save
Daily UI - Settings concept lighs rgb gaming gamer mouse configurations settings app ui productdesign figma dailyui dailyuichallenge challenge
Download color palette

Concept of a configuration page for a gaming mouse with RGB lights.

Clemente Moroni
Clemente Moroni

More by Clemente Moroni

View profile
    • Like