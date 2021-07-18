Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cassandra Christides

Torn Hare of the Solider

Cassandra Christides
Cassandra Christides
  • Save
Torn Hare of the Solider space thriller art fantasy dark fantasy dark art sci-fi futuristic killer animal robot bunny animal solider rabbit illustration concept character cyberpunk robotic animal animal
Download color palette

This is one of many personified animals that is a mix of robotics and bone. It’s raw and in motion, one of my favorite characters. Something fluffy built in with tech and machines of war.

Cassandra Christides
Cassandra Christides

More by Cassandra Christides

View profile
    • Like