Glowin Hair & Cosmetics | Logo & Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Second concept for Glowin cosmetics and haircare brand-design. Glowin is made for afro hair and designed to cover the needs of darker skin tones. The logo features a lineart of a black woman, "glowing" from her beauty and pride. The luxurious color and typography concepts are underlining the quality and lifestyle which comes with glowin, setting it apart from your "average" afro product.