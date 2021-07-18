Jason Daniels

Glowin Hair & Cosmetics | Logo & Branding

Glowin Hair & Cosmetics | Logo & Branding
Second concept for Glowin cosmetics and haircare brand-design. Glowin is made for afro hair and designed to cover the needs of darker skin tones. The logo features a lineart of a black woman, "glowing" from her beauty and pride. The luxurious color and typography concepts are underlining the quality and lifestyle which comes with glowin, setting it apart from your "average" afro product.

