Prima Frista

Giraffe stonebreaker, Simple and Modern Logo

Prima Frista
Prima Frista
  • Save
Giraffe stonebreaker, Simple and Modern Logo business professional minimalist icon modern simple zoo breaker stonebreaker stone animal giraffe
Download color palette

What do you think about this? follow my instagram @frizdesigns and my dribbble for daily Logo and Mascot inspiration.

Prima Frista
Prima Frista

More by Prima Frista

View profile
    • Like