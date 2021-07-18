namit kapoor

World on a pedestal

namit kapoor
namit kapoor
  • Save
World on a pedestal underwater globe abstract 3d
Download color palette

A continuation of my obsession with the unknown world of the oceans. This artwork spins the idea of an underwater world to our world under water, which is, of course, put on a pedestal for everyone to see.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
namit kapoor
namit kapoor

More by namit kapoor

View profile
    • Like