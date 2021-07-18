David Salmon

Daily UI - #078 - Pending Invitation

Daily UI - #078 - Pending Invitation
Very quick daily challenge - card for a professional network. Think this is one of my worst submissions, but did it in a real hurry.

Font is Neue Haas Unica Pro.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
