Rock Paper Scissors

Rock Paper Scissors skull rock paper scissors abstract 3d
An honest attempt at physically representing the decision making dilemma in one's head to choose Rock, paper, or scissor in a heated hand game of rock paper scissors; software: Autodesk Maya

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
