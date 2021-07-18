Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bermond Yange

Bohikor Logo redesign

Bohikor Logo redesign clean icon favicon branding logo design
Logo redesign for Personal finance App. Original logo was too complex and didn't work well at small scale. The goal was to simplify the logo, make it more recognizable and create more vibrant color scheme to go with the new app design and features.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
