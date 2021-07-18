Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mykhailo Velychko

Beauty Shop

Mykhailo Velychko
Mykhailo Velychko
Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this сайтом Beauty Shop , I tried to make an сайт that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: Everything you need to nourish your skin, inside and out, can be found in nature - so that's where we get our ingredients from.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mykhailo_velychko
Behance - www.behance.net/mykhailovelychko
Facbook - https://m.facebook.com/myhailo.velichko

Mykhailo Velychko
Mykhailo Velychko

    • Like