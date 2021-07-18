🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Everyone :)
Today I would like to share this сайтом Beauty Shop , I tried to make an сайт that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
About Product: Everything you need to nourish your skin, inside and out, can be found in nature - so that's where we get our ingredients from.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mykhailo_velychko
Behance - www.behance.net/mykhailovelychko
Facbook - https://m.facebook.com/myhailo.velichko