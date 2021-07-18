Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md.Shaidul Islam Raju

Find Jobs landing page

Md.Shaidul Islam Raju
Md.Shaidul Islam Raju
  • Save
Find Jobs landing page web template jobs website ui design find jobs landing page design web website ux typography ui minimal
Download color palette

Hello Creative People,
Today I want to share with you Find Jobs landing page Idea.
Please let us know what you think about the design! Always happy to receive your feedback!
Press " L " to show some love & please don’t forget to follow my work!
I am available for crafting new projects- mdraju5649@gmail.com
Behance Link:- https://www.behance.net/rajuraj5

Md.Shaidul Islam Raju
Md.Shaidul Islam Raju

More by Md.Shaidul Islam Raju

View profile
    • Like