Cat McLaughlin

Floral Numerals 2020

Floral Numerals 2020 type design graphic design mixed media illustration typography
A series of floral numerals based on my own photographs of flowers, created as part of the 36 Days of Type design challenge.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
