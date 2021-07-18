Melih Can Turneci

Katon Firestarter

Katon Firestarter industrialdesign kengokuma omm design cardboard firestarter art character graphic design product design
Katon (Japanese): Fire
Katon, to be used in special moments; It is a cardboard firestarter that ages beautifully and offers visual pleasure when burning, for users who are fond of luxury and indulgence, who like to ritualize fire lighting and are interested in modern art.
For more please visit my website and follow me on Instagram:
www.melihcanturneci.com
www.instagram.com/melihcanturneci

