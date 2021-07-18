Katon Firestarter

Katon (Japanese): Fire

Katon, to be used in special moments; It is a cardboard firestarter that ages beautifully and offers visual pleasure when burning, for users who are fond of luxury and indulgence, who like to ritualize fire lighting and are interested in modern art.

