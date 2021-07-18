Katon Firestarter

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Katon (Japanese): Fire
Katon, to be used in special moments; It is a cardboard firestarter that ages beautifully and offers visual pleasure when burning, for users who are fond of luxury and indulgence, who like to ritualize fire lighting and are interested in modern art.
For more please visit my website and follow me on Instagram:
www.melihcanturneci.com
www.instagram.com/melihcanturneci