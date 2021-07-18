Anna

It's Winamp!

It's Winamp! winamp music player ux ui dailyui009 dailyui
For the #DailyUI009 theme "Music Player", I chose the good old Winamp and made a skin that's up to date :)

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
