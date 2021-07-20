Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Banaga

Relay - Blog and Article Page

Alex Banaga
Alex Banaga
Relay - Blog and Article Page
Hey dribbble 👋🏼

Here is the blog and article page for Relay that I had to privilege of working on with the team.

With blog and articles pages they can sometime feel repetitive and tedious due to the formatting and constraints. I enjoy applying clean typography that will allow any type of content published to feel on brand and easily readable to the viewer. These pages are live on Relay which you can check out below.

Live website here.

Lots more to share with Relay, so please Like, Follow and stay tuned 🙂

Enjoy,
Alex

Alex Banaga
Alex Banaga
Designer of things ✨
