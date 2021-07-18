Romeu Pinho

Vegan Kitchen Branding (3/4)

Romeu Pinho
Romeu Pinho
  • Save
Vegan Kitchen Branding (3/4) thunder district restaurant health nature logo k design agency branding agency agency letter k food vegan branding logotype brand logo graphic design logodesign design
Download color palette

Logo and brand design project for a Vegan Restaurant.

Full branding project on Behance 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122778647/Vegan-Kitchen

Have a nice Sunday :)

Romeu Pinho
Romeu Pinho

More by Romeu Pinho

View profile
    • Like