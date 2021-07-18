JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

Best Brand Logo Design

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
  • Save
Best Brand Logo Design logo designers brands brand mark logo maker logo inspire logo designer vector art b bb letter logo graphic design brand identity branding letter logo design minimalist logo design creative logo design modern logo design logo design
Download color palette

Thanks for visit my logo design project. This is BB letter logo design focus on best brand. What do you think about this logo design? Give your valuable feedback.
-------------------------------------------------------
Contact for any logo design
jkrrkm01011987@gmail.com

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

More by JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

View profile
    • Like