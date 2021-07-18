A&E Emblem Design

A friend of mine reached out to me looking to get an emblem done for his wedding. The key words were two moons, initials A, E, and the doors from San Miguel De Allende. For this proposal I stated off with studying the doors of San Miguel. I noticed the doors have a lot of layers and floral pattern to the designs. I started off sketching by hand with the basic shape of a full moon and cut it in half creating two simple moon shapes. After that I took the floral patters and applied it to the half moon shapes creating the letters A and E. I then took the concepts of the doors layers and applied it mixing and matching in till I got to a place were it felt good.