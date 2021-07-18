Praxeum

Stackup Icon Set

Praxeum
Praxeum
Hire Me
  • Save
Stackup Icon Set light purple defi crypto branding logo dark
Download color palette

Icon set for crypto project Stackup - a simple DAI savings DeFi platform

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Praxeum
Praxeum
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Praxeum

View profile
    • Like