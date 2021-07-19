Reza Gholipour
Piqo Design

Iconly 3D | Camera icon

Iconly 3D | Camera icon dark 3dkit designkit 3d design 3dgraphic icons iconly camera illustration animation 3dmotion design cinema4d c4d 3d
  1. Camera - Iconly 3D - Motion.mp4
  2. Camera - Iconly 3D (1).png
  3. Camera - Iconly 3D (2).png
  4. Camera - Iconly 3D (3).png

Hello guys 👋
This shot is about Iconly 3D icon Kit with awesome details for UI designers to use on their projects. Hope you love Iconly 3D ❤️
Stay tuned!

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!
Info@piqo.design
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma
Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign
`Follow Piqo Design:`
`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`

