Wicked Games

Wicked Games photomanipulation dark experimental walkthrough tutorial
I wanted to experiment with projecting a sense of atmosphere using a limited palette. Tried to play with light and reflections as well.

See the full thing here: http://vectortrance.deviantart.com/art/Wicked-Games-149161376

I created a walkthrough here if you're curious how I made this:
http://vectortrance.deviantart.com/art/Wicked-Games-Walkthrough-149161559

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
