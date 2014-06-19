Chainz App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here is a first shot of a new project. Chainz is an app inspired by the Jerry Seinfeld's method. It helps you improve skills, reach goals and build new habits. Do daily "check-in", make the longest Chainz as you can, and do your best to not breaking it :)
Stay tuned for updates very soon!
Thanks @Dustin Tanner for the iPhone 5S mockup and http://unsplash.com/ for the background picture.