Marc Ratner

Marc Ratner
Fiat Slug icon mark pictorial emblem university mascot branding brand logo design mascot
The original Fiat Slug logo©️UCSantaCruz - I designed back in ‘86. Made famous in Pulp Fiction.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
