Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
yael yeffet

Mindtech

yael yeffet
yael yeffet
  • Save
Mindtech smoke graphic design landing page website web design icons user interface design ux ui ux ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone :)
Happy to share one of my latest UX UI projects for Mindtech , an Israeli start-up which offers a smoking rehabilitation service.
Studio: reuttucker.com

yael yeffet
yael yeffet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by yael yeffet

View profile
    • Like