Masking - Mask movement landing page website

Hello Dribbble 🔥

Please meet with Masking landing page concept, Masking is a movement against viruses by using a mask.

What do you think?

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

Photo by svetlanasokolova on Freepik

-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8