Good for Sale
CreativeTacos

Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations

CreativeTacos
CreativeTacos
  • Save
Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations music modern party

Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on creativefinest.com
Good for sale
Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations
Download color palette

Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on creativefinest.com
Good for sale
Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations

Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations is an elegant, unique and sober floral template featuring golden and dark green tropical leaves with a gold simple frame. You can easily edit & customize each design as every layer like text, images and shapes is well organize and highlighted.

All fonts used are 100% free and download links are included in zip folder. You can use this modern design template for sober and summer themed weddings but can be used for any season.

------------------------------------------------------------
💟🎨💟 Download Link 💟🎨💟
------------------------------------------------------------

// Includes:

5.25 x 7.25″ Size With Bleed
300 DPI
CMYK Mode
Organized, clean and beautiful designs
Used free fonts
Photos not included

/// Find Us On ↓
OUR WEBSITE | STORE| FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
CreativeTacos
CreativeTacos
Welcome to our creativetacos resources on Dribbble

More by CreativeTacos

View profile
    • Like