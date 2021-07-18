🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations is an elegant, unique and sober floral template featuring golden and dark green tropical leaves with a gold simple frame. You can easily edit & customize each design as every layer like text, images and shapes is well organize and highlighted.
All fonts used are 100% free and download links are included in zip folder. You can use this modern design template for sober and summer themed weddings but can be used for any season.
Download Link
// Includes:
5.25 x 7.25″ Size With Bleed
300 DPI
CMYK Mode
Organized, clean and beautiful designs
Used free fonts
Photos not included
