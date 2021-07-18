Tropical Monstera Wedding Invitations is an elegant, unique and sober floral template featuring golden and dark green tropical leaves with a gold simple frame. You can easily edit & customize each design as every layer like text, images and shapes is well organize and highlighted.

All fonts used are 100% free and download links are included in zip folder. You can use this modern design template for sober and summer themed weddings but can be used for any season.

// Includes:

5.25 x 7.25″ Size With Bleed

300 DPI

CMYK Mode

Organized, clean and beautiful designs

Used free fonts

Photos not included

