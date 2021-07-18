Weekly Warm-Up - The Citrus Co

This weeks weekly challenge was to design a brand identity for a lemonade stand. I decided to call my brand 'THE CITRUS CO'.

Recently I have wanted to make a badge style logo and thought that this would be the best time to try it out. I like this style of logo design, because of how versatile you can make it, by changing the the positioning of the text, or just using certain elements. It really gives you a range of designs to chose from.