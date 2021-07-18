Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robert McCombe

Weekly Warm-Up - The Citrus Co

Robert McCombe
Robert McCombe
Weekly Warm-Up - The Citrus Co typography simple photoshop minimalist minimal logotype logo design logo icon graphic design lemonade lemon fruit design creative clean brand branding yellow 3d
This weeks weekly challenge was to design a brand identity for a lemonade stand. I decided to call my brand 'THE CITRUS CO'.

Recently I have wanted to make a badge style logo and thought that this would be the best time to try it out. I like this style of logo design, because of how versatile you can make it, by changing the the positioning of the text, or just using certain elements. It really gives you a range of designs to chose from.

Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
Robert McCombe
Robert McCombe
