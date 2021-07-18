Helena Nejedlá

Daily UI - Sign Up

Daily UI - Sign Up freepik figma goodreads signup 001 daily ui ui
Hi Dribbblers,

I have joined the great Daily UI challenge :) As the first task I made sign up page for my favorite app Goodreads.
Thanks for illustrations to Freepik.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
