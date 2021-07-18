Royalty of Future Clan (Stillness in September)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This peice is very dear to me, since it was the first illustration that concreted my style, love and direction for concept art. My Queen here is a character from a futuristic place, with multiple clans, creatures and beautifully unique landscapes. I’m excited to bring forth the world she calls home and she inspires me to keep the vision strong.