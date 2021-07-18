Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Royalty of Future Clan (Stillness in September)

Royalty of Future Clan (Stillness in September) cyperpunk design royalty sci-fi fantasy futuristic concept art character concept character illustration
This peice is very dear to me, since it was the first illustration that concreted my style, love and direction for concept art. My Queen here is a character from a futuristic place, with multiple clans, creatures and beautifully unique landscapes. I’m excited to bring forth the world she calls home and she inspires me to keep the vision strong.

