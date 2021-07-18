Alison Winterroth Photography Branding, 2021

It was an absolute pleasure to work with Alison Winterroth for her new branding! Alison is a professional photographer based in Tampa, Florida. Her style is clean and airy, and I was particularly drawn to her underwater photography.

As soon as Alison and I began chatting, I knew this was a project I couldn’t wait to start. Alison wanted a simple, modern logo with a vintage vibe and a pop of colour! I knew I wanted to emphasize the ‘AW’ of her name with a monogram submark and also tie in the beachy vibe of Florida for the overall brand.

I provided Alison with four unique concepts, each with a primary logo, secondary logo and submark. I’m excited to share Alison's new branding today! I’m also pretty pumped with the concepts that didn’t make the final cut, so keep an eye out for those.

It’s always a treat to work with other creatives, especially photographers, so this was a wonderful project!