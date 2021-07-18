Rena's Dream Patties Branding, 2021

I’m so excited to share Rena’s Dream Patties new branding! Rena's Dream Patties is a Jamaican food brand with bold Caribbean flavors. From their signature patties to their famous sauces, they’re made from scratch, right here on Long Island. They believe in a strong local food economy and source many of their ingredients from local farms.

This was a super fun project from the start! Alayah wanted her brand to represent the beautiful island feel of both Jamaica and the East End of Long Island. I love the subtle use of the patties to make the palm tree and the overall positive energy this logo represents!