Rena's Dream Patties Branding, 2021

Rena's Dream Patties Branding, 2021 long island brand identity logo badge design branding food industry food tropical caribbean jamaica jamaican patty patties
I’m so excited to share Rena’s Dream Patties new branding! Rena's Dream Patties is a Jamaican food brand with bold Caribbean flavors. From their signature patties to their famous sauces, they’re made from scratch, right here on Long Island. They believe in a strong local food economy and source many of their ingredients from local farms.

This was a super fun project from the start! Alayah wanted her brand to represent the beautiful island feel of both Jamaica and the East End of Long Island. I love the subtle use of the patties to make the palm tree and the overall positive energy this logo represents!

