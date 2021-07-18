Celtson Toote

Quick View Button Design

Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote
  • Save
Quick View Button Design web design ui problem solving adobe xd ux design ui design design
Download color palette

Research and testing produced this easy to use and non-disruptive quick view design. The user is first present with a search plus icon, but on button hover, the "Quick View" text is revealed. Clicking on this button then brings up an information box related to the product.
Note: On touch devices, the hover version is represented so that the user can see exactly what the button does since it is a new feature.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote

More by Celtson Toote

View profile
    • Like