Quick View Button Design

Research and testing produced this easy to use and non-disruptive quick view design. The user is first present with a search plus icon, but on button hover, the "Quick View" text is revealed. Clicking on this button then brings up an information box related to the product.
Note: On touch devices, the hover version is represented so that the user can see exactly what the button does since it is a new feature.