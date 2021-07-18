UI Kit: Design System Foundations

This is a set of Colors (Neutral, Semantic and others), fonts (Titles, subtitles, body and captions), grids and drop shadows (elevations) to start any project that you want.

Link: https://www.figma.com/community/file/998650513976284264/UI-Kit%3A-Design-System-Foundations

