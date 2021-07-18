Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Celtson Toote

Lifeway Navigation Design

Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote
  • Save
Lifeway Navigation Design adobe xd mobile design web design web problem solving ux design ui design ui
Download color palette

The navigation for lifeway.com needed a refresh. Worked with merchandisers and product teams to organize the architecture and then created a design to support it. Ran a few tests with different version of the design and this version won.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote

More by Celtson Toote

View profile
    • Like