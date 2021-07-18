Mclivery - Food Delivery App | UI Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers! 🙌🏼
I am excited to share the mobile food delivery app design I've been working on, and I hope you like it. ✌🏽
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) if you love it. 😉
Thanks! 👀
_______________________
Behance: https://www.behance.net/agpsoo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/agpsoo/