Agnibha Sen

Cellor Home Décor App

Agnibha Sen
Agnibha Sen
  • Save
Cellor Home Décor App ux illustration design ui iphone
Download color palette

Decided to design a clean app start and product display page for a fictitious home decoration app. Hope you like it!

Software: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator
Photos: Unsplash

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Agnibha Sen
Agnibha Sen
Like