The Cagebirds Poster - Hero Image hand lettering type design lettering typography epworth high-school advertising poster texture graphic design design illustration thattypeguy
I always enjoy the opportunity to work with Epworth High School, where my mother leads the arts & cultural charge, and where my sister currently attends her penultimate year of schooling. It always feels like I get to creative for them, alongside the hundreds of girls who are just about to enter the adult world! Working with schools reminds me of where my own artistic journey began, and this opportunity wasn't any different!

This was the hero image for the poster design! 🕊️

