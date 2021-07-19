The Cagebirds Poster - Hero Image

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I always enjoy the opportunity to work with Epworth High School, where my mother leads the arts & cultural charge, and where my sister currently attends her penultimate year of schooling. It always feels like I get to creative for them, alongside the hundreds of girls who are just about to enter the adult world! Working with schools reminds me of where my own artistic journey began, and this opportunity wasn't any different!
This was the hero image for the poster design! 🕊️