Cirrus, A.I. based flight ticket pricing - logo animation

Cirrus is a product that uses AI and deep learning to determine the optimal price to charge to flights travelers.
The animation shows the progress from determining different prices to the actual flight. It extends the style into modern, dynamic elements, reflecting the image of the app.
Logo design by Alex Tass
Animation by Pieter Coenjaerts