Cirrus, A.I. based flight ticket pricing - logo animation

Cirrus, A.I. based flight ticket pricing - logo animation animated gif after effects vector tickets ticket flight plane it intelligence artificial artificial intelligence ai dynamic tech software branding logo graphic design motion graphics animation
Cirrus is a product that uses AI and deep learning to determine the optimal price to charge to flights travelers.

The animation shows the progress from determining different prices to the actual flight. It extends the style into modern, dynamic elements, reflecting the image of the app.

Logo design by Alex Tass
Animation by Pieter Coenjaerts

