Bhalo Jinish | Logo

‘Bhalo Jinish’ literally means ‘The Good Stuff’ in Bengali.
Bhalo Jinish is an e-commerce platform to deliver the freshest produce to your doorstep.
The colors quite simply associate Mother Earth with the green and the fruits of the earth with luscious orange.
How do ya like dem apples?
Have any question or want to get in touch?
DM us or send us an email at cropcirclecreative@gmail.com