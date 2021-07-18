alfianrinaldi

Free iPad Pro Mockup

Free Download Here : https://bit.ly/3xUPcYY

Showcase your design in realistic appearances. These mock-up files uses smart object feature which help you change the design just in seconds.

Features :

-01 Psd
- High Resolution 3000×2000 px, 300 dpi
- Organized Layer
- Costumization via Smart Object
- Layered PSD files
- On/off or Up/down shadows and specular/highlight effect
- Changeable background and color

https://graphicriver.net/user/seramoe/portfolio
https://creativemarket.com/seramoe

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
