Yogesh Danu

Uber UI design

Yogesh Danu
Yogesh Danu
  • Save
Uber UI design ux vector ui logo icon illustration graphic design design app
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am excited to share Uber UI design Idea I've been working on, with you.
I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave some love and suggestions for this design.
And have a good day!!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Yogesh Danu
Yogesh Danu

More by Yogesh Danu

View profile
    • Like