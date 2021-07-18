Kakao Mobile Network

Imaginary Kakao Project:

What would happen if Kakao comes to Thailand and opens a mobile network for a teenage target user.

This is my test for the Oozou UX/UI role, but I missed the position. Anyway, it was fun to spend 4 hours and try to rethink what the user will need. This design is not for commercial or any sale purposes. Thank you for the related illustrations and beautiful 3D Kakao models.

Hope you have your brighten time. 🌞✨