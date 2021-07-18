Manga, Comic and its visual culture have always been a diverse and colourful phenomenon, and the best way to represent and contribute to that culture is Zuno App

First things while zuno communications are made up of the four elements, the Logo is the focal point — an instantly recognisable symbol of the brand. That’s why it’s important to use the Logo exactly as specifed in these guidelines.

We are very proud of our Logo, and would appreciate it if you could follow these guides to ensure it always looks its best.