Beauty also lies within not only on the Face

Beauty also lies within not only on the Face
Hi People, in this Illustration I have showed how Self doubt can kill ones Confidence and the beauty trend on Social Media is affecting so many people.
Through my Illustration I tried to convince my audience that Beauty also lies within not just on Social media and outer body.

