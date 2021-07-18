Malith Weeramuni

Pinell Cosmetics | Logo Design

Pinell Cosmetics | Logo Design minimal logo minimal minimalist minimalist logo new logo ideas logo ideas new logo modern logo logo design vector design logo branding box packaging modern graphic design
Pinell Cosmetics is a cosmetics product manufacturing company, and they had unique products line under the Pinell Cosmetics brand name. Breanna is the owner of the company, and she needs a minimalist logo for her brand.

I hope that you will like it guys, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

