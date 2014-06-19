Jack Christie

Messiah & Magnificat

christmas classical woodcut handmade type typography swirly ampersand hand serif floral drawn
Part of the concert series program I'm working on. Let me know watcha think. There are about 9 other concerts, each of which will be receiving a custom type treatment. Check that @2x for hi-def roughness and a better look at that Dürer woodcut.

