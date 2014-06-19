Messiah & Magnificat

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Part of the concert series program I'm working on. Let me know watcha think. There are about 9 other concerts, each of which will be receiving a custom type treatment. Check that @2x for hi-def roughness and a better look at that Dürer woodcut.