Kseniya Kislyak

Poster of the mom's 21 century.

Kseniya Kislyak
Kseniya Kislyak
  • Save
Poster of the mom's 21 century. poster polygraphy illustration graphic graphic design design
Download color palette

My photo, my idea, me. Poster for presenting my first book.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Kseniya Kislyak
Kseniya Kislyak

More by Kseniya Kislyak

View profile
    • Like