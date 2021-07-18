Maksuda Khatun

Prime Bazar

Prime Bazar design 3d logo design business logo. e-commerce logo gradient color logo brand maker logo mark logo design branding logotype l logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Another concept for E-commerce logo. Hope you like this concept also. If you are interested for logo pls order now. Thanks to you.

You Hire ME Because :
1. I have successfully completed my education. I have completed my
POST GRADUATION MAJOR in MANAGEMENT with First Class.
2. I have successfully completed my Graphic Design course in Adobe Illustrator and in Adobe Photoshop.
3. I am an experienced, creative and professional LOGO/BRAND IDENTITY DESIGNER.
4. I will serve you until your design is completed.
5. Good communication and Good timing is my another quality.
6. I am an expert in abstract logo, gradient color logo, signature logo, feminine logo, minimal logo, negative space logo, letter logo,3d logo.

You will get from me :
1. Source file, EPS file, PNG file, JPEG file and PDF file.
2. 3D Mockup
3. Social media kit
4. Stationery design
5. Logo transparency
6. High resolution
7. Vector file
8. 3 initial logo concept

Delivery:
You will get the final delivery in 2 days.
Contact Information :
E-mail : maksudakhatun2021@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +880 1918646274

