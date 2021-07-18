Malith Weeramuni

Unipro | Logo Design

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni
  • Save
Unipro | Logo Design electric logo new logos brand identity modern logo tv box logo logo ideas minimalist minimalist logo design minimalist logo vector design logo branding box packaging modern graphic design
Download color palette

Unipro is a Electric devices manufacturing company. They have varius kind of electric products. Client requested eye catching Logo design with minimelist and clean look.

I hope that you will like it, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

Have a project in mind? Get connected with me!
📩 Email: malithweeramuni@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +94 0767573952

Thanks for visiting this shot. 🙂
Follow me ❤️

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni

More by Malith Weeramuni

View profile
    • Like