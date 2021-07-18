🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo Branding or Brand Identity Design. If you need pls order now.
You Hire ME Because :
1. I have successfully completed my education. I have completed my
POST GRADUATION MAJOR in MANAGEMENT with First Class.
2. I have successfully completed my Graphic Design course in Adobe Illustrator and in Adobe Photoshop.
3. I am an experienced, creative and professional LOGO/BRAND IDENTITY DESIGNER.
4. I will serve you until your design is completed.
5. Good communication and Good timing is my another quality.
6. I am an expert in abstract logo, gradient color logo, signature logo, feminine logo, minimal logo, negative space logo, letter logo,3d logo.
You will get from me :
1. Source file, EPS file, PNG file, JPEG file and PDF file.
2. 3D Mockup
3. Social media kit
4. Stationery design
5. Logo transparency
6. High resolution
7. Vector file
8. 3 initial logo concept
Delivery:
You will get the final delivery in 2 days.
Contact Information :
E-mail : maksudakhatun2021@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +880 1918646274